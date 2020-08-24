Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Libya - Haiti (24 August 2020)

Libya: UN concerned about possible humanitarian disaster

The United Nations remains concerned about a possible humanitarian disaster should the continued escalation and mobilization around Sirte lead to a military operation. The lives of more than 125,000 in and around Sirte remain at great risk.

At the same time migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers continue to attempt to cross the Mediterranean, at great risk to their lives. Last week, at least 45 people, including five children, drowned in the worst shipwreck reported so far this year, when the vessel’s engine exploded off the coast of Zwara. The UN reiterates the joint statement issued by the International Organization for Migration and the UN Office for the High Commissioner for Refugees that urges States to review their approach in search and rescue operations at sea. More than 6,700 migrants and refugees who tried to flee Libya have been intercepted or rescued and returned so far this year.

