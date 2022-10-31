Critical Childhood Routine Vaccines Availability Assessment - Monthly Districts Health Situation Report, September 2022

Monthly Childhood Routine Vaccines Availability Monitoring Report

The monthly needs of vaccines are monitored by WHO Field coordinators as part of the routine health situation assessment conducted at municipality level.

The following 8 Critical Childhood Vaccines Availability are assessed at municipality level:

Bacille Calmette‐Guérin vaccine (BCG) Hexavalent (diphtheria, tetanus toxoid with acellular pertussis, Hib, hepatitis B and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) vaccine (DTaPHibHepIPV) Pentavalent (Diphtheria and tetanus toxoid with acellular pertussis, Hib and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) vaccine) (DTaPHibIPV) Hepatitis B vaccine (HepB) (Neonates) Measles mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) Oral polio vaccine (OPV) Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (Pneumo conj) Rotavirus vaccine

Collected and verified data is entered by each Field Coordinator on an automated WHO reporting platform; the consolidated information produced in this analysis – September 2022 – is for 98 out of 101 reporting municipality.