Critical Childhood Routine Vaccines Availability Assessment - Monthly Districts Health Situation Report, March 2022

Monthly Childhood Routine Vaccines Availability Monitoring Report

The monthly needs of vaccines are monitored by WHO Field coordinators as part of the routine health situation assessment conducted at municipality level.

The following 8 Critical Childhood Vaccines Availability are assessed at municipality level:

Bacille Calmette‐Guérin vaccine (BCG) Hexavalent (diphtheria, tetanus toxoid with acellular pertussis, Hib, hepatitis B and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) vaccine (DTaPHibHepIPV) Pentavalent (Diphtheria and tetanus toxoid with acellular pertussis, Hib and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) vaccine) (DTaPHibIPV) Hepatitis B vaccine (HepB) (Neonates) Measles mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) Oral polio vaccine (OPV) Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (Pneumo conj) Rotavirus vaccine Collected and verified data is entered by each Field Coordinator on an automated WHO reporting platform; the consolidated information produced in this analysis – March 2022 – is for 94 out of 100 reporting municipality.

Key findings

• Total Municipality assessed are 94 (94%) in 3 regions (East , West, and South).

• Availability of 8 Critical/Essential vaccines have been assessed.

• Generally, vaccines availability are getting worse compared with month of February.

• Out of 94 Municipalities assessed, vaccines were found to be fully available in 56 (60%) and 38 (40%) have at least stockout of one type of assessed vaccines.

• East as the most affected region with vaccine stockout (91% of its municipalities) followed by West (26%) and South (21%)

• Penta and HepB vaccines are available (94%) in all Municipalities followed by Hexa (93%),PCV (90%), BCG & Rota (89%).

• MMR & bOPV vaccines aren’t available in (14%) & (40%) of assessed Municipalities respectively (with great shortage in East)and would be considered as the top priority vaccines to be offered to address the critical gap, avoid future nationwide shortage and sustain high routine immunization coverage.