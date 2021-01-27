CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 27 January 2021

Libya

1.8 million people are projected in need of humanitarian assistance in Libya in 2021, an increase of almost 40% compared to 2020, when 1.3 million people were in need.For the IDPs, returnees, and residents this increase is due to the ongoing conflict, associated displacement, and overall lack of basic services. Migrants and refugees have increased needs due to continued human rights violations and discrimination. People living in Alkufra, Benghazi, Ejdabia, and Tripoli mantikas (provinces) are considered most affected and present the highest severity of needs. 1.2 million people are in need of healthcare. The Libyan health system continues to deteriorate due to the ongoing conflict, limiting availability of and access to health services and the capacity to respond to the spread of COVID-19. Health facilities face temporary or permanent closures as a result of continued conflict and lack of supplies and staff.

Mozambique

Tropical Cyclone Eloise made landfall on 23 January, 20km south of Beira city, Sofala province. High winds and flooding caused widespread damage on a long swathe of coastline in Sofala, Manica, Inhambane, Zambezia, and Gaza provinces, impacting areas still recovering from Cyclone Idai. The storm has affected over 176,400 people, of whom 8,360 were displaced to 28 accommodation centres across Sofala and Manica provinces. Almost 9,000 houses and shelters were damaged. Flooding has cut off road access and electric power in some areas. Urgent needs of those affected are food, NFIs and shelter repairs, WASH assistance and preventative measures against COVID-19, malaria, and diarrhoea. Relief efforts are underway.

Sudan

Incidents of intercommunal violence in West Darfur (15 January) and South Darfur (18 January) displaced at least 120,000 people across the two states. They are mainly shelteringin schools and ministry buildings. Health facilities are overwhelmed with large numbers of seriously injured people while having limited medical supplies and health workers to attend to patients. Priority needs of people affected and displaced by the violence are protection, shelter, food, water, and health assistance.

