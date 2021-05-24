COVID-19 surveillance Weekly bulletin for Libya Epidemiological Week 20 (10 - 16 May)

Highlights:

• 25 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 10,080 new lab tests done for Epi-week 20, reaching the 1M tests in the country. Out of the total 1,005,453 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 181,714 (18%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Compared to Epi-week 19, there was an 18% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, a 16% decrease in West, 37% in East and 2% decrease in South. (-see fig. 1). It makes it the eighth week showing a decreasing trend in numbers tested. The numbers have dropped to one-third of what was being tested in epi-week 14.

Worth to note that Epi-weeks 15-20 marked the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Holidays.

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week 20 further decreased from 15.4% to 14.7%; this is attributable to overall decreased case numbers in the West, positivity rate of 13.4%. It cannot be generalized based on a much higher positivity rate in the East (37.8%) and South (21%) than the national-level positivity rate.

• The overall number of new cases reported shows a 21% decrease compared to the prior week, with West reporting a 25% decrease in new patients. East reported a 2% increase and South a 40% increase in the number of cases. Although testing shows a decreasing trend in all three regions, cases have still spiked up in East and South. Patients do not prefer to get swab tests during fasting and Eid Holidays, in addition to fewer working hours for Rapid Response Teams and decreased number of travellers getting tested for COVID-19.

No reported shortage of tests or lab reagents from any COVID-19 labs across the country.

• Trends in the number of cases are directly proportional to lab testing trends in the western regions and inverse in East and South, reporting epidemiological week showing rising transmission in East and South.

• In Epi-week 20, the number of new deaths (20) further decreased by 20% compared to last week. The mortality rate decreased to 0.3 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 1.3%.

• West reported a decrease in deaths for the reporting week (12% decrease), East (20% decrease) and 67% decrease in South (- see table 1)

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with a verified circulation of two Variants of Concern VOC 202012/01(B.1.1.7, UK Variant) and 501Y.v2(B.1.351, South African Variant).