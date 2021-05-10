COVID-19 surveillance Weekly bulletin for Libya Epidemiological Week 18 (26 April – 2 May)

Highlights:

25 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 15,694 new lab tests done for Epi-week 18. Out of the total 983,132 tests done in Libya since the beginning of the response, 178,335 (18.1%) were confirmed positive for SARSCoV-2 (COVID-19).

As compared to Epi-week 17, there was a 3% decrease in overall national testing: as for all the regions, in the West (2% decrease), East (36% decrease) and South (9% increase). ( - see fig. 1)

The national positivity rate for Epi-week 18 decreased from 23.2% to 16.4%; this is attributable to overall increased lab testing in the South with a positivity rate of 14.6%. It cannot be generalized based on high positivity rates in East (28.2%) and West (16.2%) compared with national-level positivity rate.

The overall number of new cases reported shows a 21% decrease compared to the prior week, with West reporting a 21% decrease in new patients. East reported a 32% decrease and South a 30% decrease in the number of cases.

Trends in the number of cases are directly proportional to lab testing trends in the regions reporting epidemiological week except for the South, where although the testing has decreased, the number of cases has also decreased. It means either there is an actual decrease in the number of cases, or the case definition is not being appropriately followed, resulting in more false negatives.

In Epi-week 18, the number of new deaths (42) decreased by 57% compared to last week. The mortality rate decreased to 0.62 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate decreasing to 1.6%.

South reported a slight increase in deaths for the reporting week East (67% decrease), West (58% decrease) while South (50% increase) (- see table 1)