COVID-19 surveillance Weekly bulletin for Libya Epidemiological Week 16 (12 – 18 April)

Highlights:

• 29 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 17,148 new lab tests done for Epi-week 16. Out of the total 951,255 tests done in Libya since the beginning of the response, 172,464 (18.1%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• As compared to Epi-week 15, there was a 44% decrease in overall national testing: as for all the regions, in the West (47% decrease), East (138% increase) and South (19% decrease). (-see fig. 1)

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week 16 increased from 17% to 22%; this is attributable to overall decreased lab testing in the West with a positivity rate of 21.5%. It cannot be generalized based on high positivity rates in East (30.9%) and South (26.4%) compared with national-level positivity rate.

• The overall number of new cases reported shows a 28% decrease compared to the prior week, with West reporting a 31% decrease in new patients. East reported a 158% increase and South a 35% decrease in the number of cases.

• Trends in the number of cases are directly proportional to lab testing trends in the regions reporting epidemiological week.

• In Epi-week 16, the number of new deaths (80) increased by 13% compared to last week. The mortality rate increased to 1.17 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate increasing to 2.1%.

• South reported a decrease in deaths for the reporting week East (29% increase), West (21% increase) while South (83% decrease) (- see table 1)

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with a verified circulation of two Variants of Concern VOC 202012/01(B.1.1.7, UK Variant) and 501Y.v2(B.1.351, South African Variant) in the country.