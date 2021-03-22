COVID-19 surveillance Weekly bulletin for Libya Epidemiological Week 11 (8 – 14 March)

Highlights

• Out of the total 808,251 tests done since the beginning of the response, 146,080 were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Although slight improvement in testing is seen in the West (23% increase), testing continues to be West Tripoli-centric with very low levels of testing in the East and South during reporting week. (-See fig. 1)

• The positivity rate for Epi-Week 11 decreased to 17.9%, this may attributable to low laboratory testing reported from the East (79% decrease).

• Community transmission is ongoing. The overall number of new cases reported shows a 16% increase compared to the prior week, with East reporting a 74% increase in new cases.

• Although the cumulative number of new deaths (114) increased by 46% when compared to last week, in EpiWeek 11, there were 1.7 deaths per 100,000 cases with a case fatality rate slightly increasing to 1.8%.

• West and East regions reported an increase in new deaths (Table 1), showing a 61% and a significant 300% increase, respectively.

• From the data analysis of Epi week 11, East Region is having the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths with the least number of tests performed (1% of the total tests performed in the country).

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with a verified circulation of Variant of Concern VOC 202012/01(B.1.1.7, UK Variant). In addition, on the 17th March, the Libyan authorities have confirmed the presence of VOC 202012/02(B.1.351, South African Variant) in 15 samples by NCDC Misrata.