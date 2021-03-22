COVID-19 surveillance Weekly bulletin for Libya Epidemiological Week 10 (1 – 7 March)

Highlights

• Out of the total 776,009 cumulative lab tests done in Libya, 93.4% were done in the West, 4.3% in the East and 2.3% in the South region. The East (Tripoli) region represents approximately 30% of the population while the South represent 10% of the population.

• Out of the total of 27,521 new lab tests done in 21(off 29) COVID-19 labs for Epi-Week 10 in Libya, 92% were done in the West, 5% in the East and 3% in the South.

Although slight improvement in testing is seen in the West and South, testing continues to be West Tripolicentric. (-See insert fig.) East and South laboratory testing must be strengthened.

• The positivity rate for Epi-Week 10 increased to 20%, which translates to 1 of every 5 tested person is positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Community transmission is ongoing. The overall number of new cases reported shows a 41% increase compared to the prior week, with West and South reporting an increase in new cases, a 45% and 17% increase respectively (see Table 1 below).

• Although the cumulative number of new deaths (78) decreased by 17% when compared to last week, in the Epi-Week 10, there were 1.15 deaths per 100,000 cases with a case fatality rate of 1.4%. This CFR is below the Eastern Mediterranean region average of 2.6%, is questioned as under reporting is been assumed.

• East and South regions also reported an increase in new deaths (Table 1), showing a 50% and a significant 200% increase, respectively.

• From the data analysis, South Region is having the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths (200% increase as compared to last week) with the least number of tests performed (2-3 % of the total tests performed in the country). The capacity of testing and response needs to be scaled up on an emergency basis.

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with a verified circulation of Variant of Concern VOC 202012/01(B1.1.7, UK Variant). Libyan national and local authorities are encouraged to continue strengthening existing Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM), Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and disease control activities, including epidemiological surveillance, strategic testing, and systematic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 where feasible.