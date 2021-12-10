Libya

COVID-19 socio-economic impact: impact on vulnerable populations in Libya

Format
Assessment
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HICHLIGHTS

  • In 40% or more* of assessed locations migrants, daily labourers and the elderly were the groups reported to have been the most negatively impacted by the socioeconomic consequences of COVID-19.

  • Loss of livelihoods remains one of the major consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and has affected and continues to affect migrants, the most impacted group, according to key informants.

  • In 63%* of assessed locations key informants reported that food prices had increased compared to the previous month.

  • In 97% of assessed locations key informants reported that there was a willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Content