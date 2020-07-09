COVID-19: Rapid Situation Analysis - Sebha, South Libya (July 2020)

Key findings

• Health administrator key informants (KIs) in Sebha stated that the health system will not be able to cope with a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases.

• Medical facilities are reportedly severely underequipped and are in need of medical staff, as well as supplies and equipment.

• Infrastructural problems with electricity and water supplies were reported to jeopardise facilities’ operational status during power outages. High fuel prices pose barriers when using electricity generators.

• Lack of timely and relevant information about the situation reportedly poses challenges in the COVID-19 response, impacting coordination and effectiveness.