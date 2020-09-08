COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Libya Mobility Restriction Dashboard #7 (1 - 31 August 2020)

COVID-19 outbreak

During the reporting period, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased rapidly, from 3,621 at the end of July to 14,624 by the end of August (+11,003). Most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya were identified in Tripoli, Misrata, Zliten as well as Sebha and surrounding areas.

Mobility Restrictions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Libyan authorities initiated public health measures in March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. These measures include travel and mobility restrictions due to partial closure of airports, points of entry (POE) along land borders. On 05 May 2020, Libyan authorities started the repatriation of Libyans stranded abroad through Misrata, Benghazi Benina and Al Abraq airports, as well as Emsaed and Ras Ajdir land border crossing points.

In August, around 217 Libyans reportedly returned from Egypt through Emsaed, while almost 200 Libyans returned from Tunisia through Ras Ajdir land border crossing point.

Due to a fire at Misrata airport on 03 August the airport was closed and all flights were moved to Tripoli Mitiga airport.

Subsequently, Tripoli Mitiga was open for daily flights to/from Istanbul, with an an average of 3 flights per day. Additionally, on 21 August, 118 Ghanaian migrants stranded in Libya boarded a charter flight to their country of origin through IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) Programme.

Reportedly, Benina Airport in Benghazi remained closed for commercial flights in August 2020.