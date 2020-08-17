COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Libya Mobility Restriction Dashboard #6 (1 - 31 July 2020)

COVID-19 outbreak

During the reporting period, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya more than quadrupled in July, increasing from 824 to 3,621 confirmed cases (+2,797). The majority of new COVID-19 cases were identified in Tripoli, Sebha and Misrata.

Mobility Restrictions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Libyan authorities initiated public health measures in March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. These measures include travel and mobility restrictions due to partial closure of airports, points of entry (POE) along land borders. On 05 May 2020, Libyan authorities started the repatriation of Libyans stranded abroad through Misrata, Benghazi Benina and Al Abraq airports, as well as Emsaed and Ras Ajdir land border crossing points.

During the reporting period, around 3,481 Libyans reportedly returned from Egypt through Emsaed, while almost 215 Libyans returned from Tunisia through Ras Ajdir land border crossing point.

On 26 July, Misrata airport* was re-opened for commercial flights to Istanbul and for repatriation flights to Libya, with an average of two flights taking place per day. Benina Airport in Benghazi was reportedly only open for stranded Libyans returning from abroad with more than 1,000 stranded Libyans returning to Libya through Benina Airport in July.