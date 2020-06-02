COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Libya Mobility Restriction Dashboard #4 (07 - 31 May 2020)

COVID-19 outbreak

In Southern Libya, the first COVID-19 case was reported in Sebha on 25 May 2020. By 31 May, 67 cases had been identified and local authorities imposed a 7-day lockdown in Sebha Municipality.

Mobility Restrictions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Libyan authorities initiated public health measures in March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. These measures include travel and mobility restrictions due to the closure of airports, points of entry (POE) along land borders. However, on 05 May 2020, Libyan authorities started the repatriation of Libyans stranded abroad through Misrata, Benghazi Benina and Al Abraq airports, as well as Emsaed and Ras Ajdir land border crossing points.

Between 07 and 31 May 2020, close to 2,200 Libyans reportedly returned from Egypt through Emsaed, while almost 2,000 Libyans returned from Tunisia through Ras Ajdir land border crossing point.

During the reporting period, over 4,900 Libyans returned from abroad through Misrata Airport, Benina Airport in Benghazi and Al Abraq Airport in Al Bayda.

Local authorities in border cities such as Al Kufra and Al Jaghbub have implemented stricter measures by implementing municipal entry restrictions into their cities.