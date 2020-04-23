COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Libya Mobility Restriction Dashboard #2 (23 April 2020)

Mobility Restrictions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Libyan authorities initiated public health measures in March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. These measures include travel and mobility restrictions due to the closure of airports, points of entry (POE) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions.

After identifying 9 new COVID-19 cases on 14 April, Libyan authorities announced a 10-day ‘lockdown’ which started on 17 April, aimed at limiting non-essential movement by establishing a 24-hour curfew. Exceptions include movement on foot to cover basic needs, such as food, between 07.00 and 12.00.

Official points of entry along land borders are closed for entry and exit of passengers; the land border crossing points Emsaed and Ras Ajdir remain open to commercial traffic. The return of groups of Tunisian and Egyptian migrants to their countries of origin through land borders are periodically allowed following coordination with official authorities.

All international airports are closed for commercial flights.

Local authorities in border cities such as Al Kufra and Al Jaghbub have implemented stricter measures by implementing municipal entry restrictions into their cities.

After the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Libya on 24 March, authorities have started to enforce curfew in the whole country.