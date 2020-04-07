COVID-19 Movement Restrictions Libya Mobility Restriction Dashboard #1 (08 April 2020)

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Libyan authorities initiated public health measures in March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. These measures include travel and mobility restrictions due to the closure of airports, points of entry (POE) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions.

Points of entry along land borders are closed for entry and exit of passengers; two land border crossing points,

Emsaed and Ras Ajdir remain open for commercial traffic.

All international airports are closed for entry and exit.

Local authorities in border cities such as Al Kufra and Al Jaghbub have implemented stricter measures by implementing municipal entry restrictions into their cities.

Restrictions implemented as public health measures against Covid-19 have the potential to result in unintended negative consequences for populations on the move such as migrants, refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) who depend on the ability to move for their safety, livelihoods, and overall wellbeing.