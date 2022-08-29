COVID-19 and vaccination in Libya: A follow-up assessment of migrants’ knowledge, attitudes and practices (August 2022)

SUMMARY

DTM Libya’s latest study "COVID-19 and vaccination in Libya: A follow-up assessment of migrants’ knowledge, attitudes and practices" aims to shed light on what migrants in Libya know, their beliefs, and practices in relation to COVID-19 with the objective to inform risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) activities. This report also provides an overview of migrants’ perception and attitude towards COVID-19 vaccines, their willingness to get vaccinated and their perceptions on potential barriers faced in accessing vaccinations in Libya.