Counting Casualties: Operationalizing SDG Indicator 16.1.2 in Libya

Hana Salama

Overview

In Libya, many actors have been involved in measuring casualties caused by armed violence since the 2011 revolution, often using different approaches, definitions, and criteria for inclusion and exclusion. These differences have resulted in varied death estimates and a lack of consistent reporting.

This Briefing Paper investigates the various challenges to measuring casualties in Libya in the context of gathering data for Indicator 16.1.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which calls for states to report on ‘conflict-related deaths per 100,000 population, by sex, age and cause’.

In assessing the efforts of the organizations and entities that have measured casualties in Libya, the aim of the Briefing Paper is to support discussions on developing a standardized methodology and mechanism for meeting Indicator 16.1.2 from the perspective of an ongoing conflict.

Key findings

Estimates of conflict-related casualties in Libya vary widely due both to the approach used by organizations with different mandates and capacities, and to different definitions and inconsistent inclusion or exclusion criteria.

In Libya, it is difficult to distinguish between conflict-related deaths and deaths arising from generalized violence. This has an impact on casualty figures, and presents a clear challenge to the SDG 16.1 indicator framework, which assumes that homicides and conflict-related deaths can be accounted for separately.

In Libya, the small pool of credible sources in the ongoing conflict could lead to selection bias. Estimation approaches could be used either to complement or to validate recording approaches.

Given the methodological, practical, and political limitations to measuring conflict-related deaths in Libya, there is a need for a multiple-source and multiple-actor approach that is underpinned by a common methodology.

Read the full report here