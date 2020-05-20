Communique of the meeting of the Contact Group on Libya, 19 May 2020

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of The Congo and Chairman of the African Union High Level Committee on Libya and of the Contact Group, the members of the Contact Group of the High Level Committee, namely: H.E Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Current Chairman of the African Union, , H.E Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E Abdelaziz Djerrad, Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E Mahamet Zene Cherif, Minister of Foreign Affairs des Affaires Etrangères, the Republic of Chad, considered the situation in Libya.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, H.E Smaïl Chergui and the Special Representing of the Secretary General of the United Nations and Head of UNOAU, H.E Hanna Tetteh also participated in the meeting.

The Contact Group once again expressed its deep concern about the political deadlock in Libya, the serious deterioration of the security situation in the country and the continuation of fighting between the belligerents to the detriment of the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people . The Contact Group reiterated its full solidarity with the Libyan people and reaffirmed its commitment to the unity, the territorial integrity of Libya and the preservation of its natural resources for the sole benefit of Libyans only.

The Contact Group deplored the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Libya, compounded to the extreme by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The Group strongly condemned the numerous violations of the International Humanitarian Law that could constitute war crimes, such as the attacks on hospitals and vital facilities, the persistent indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas and the impediments to humanitarian access. It called upon all the parties to the conflict to comply with the obligations imposed by the International Humanitarian Law and to take the necessary measures to prevent and immediately put an end all those acts. It also reiterated the call for the need to avert the Central Bank and the National Oil Company from all politicisation and their management for the benefit of all Libyans;

The Contact Group reiterated its support for the Conclusions of the Berlin Conference. However, it noted with regret that the commitments made at that Conference have neither been respected nor implemented. Continued fighting, the flow of new weapons and the massive and continuous recruitment of mercenaries are eloquent evidence of this.

The Contact Group reiterated its firm condemnation of the continued foreign interference and called upon the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibilities for the strict respect observance of the arms embargo, the end of external interference and the imposition of an immediate ceasefire on the belligerents. The Contact Group also called upon the countries interfering in the internal affairs of Libya to desist from doing so.

The Contact Group reaffirmed the need to combat terrorism in Libya, in all its forms and manifestations, in accordance with the UN Charter; international law and in implementation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions; as well as the OAU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism (1999) the 2004 Protocol and the 2002 Plan of Action. The Contact Group calls on all parties to disassociate from UN-listed terrorist groups and to refrain from supporting, financing or transporting them to Libya in order to take part in the ongoing conflict.

The Contact Group, once again, appealed to the Libyan actors to place the interest of their country above all other considerations and to observe an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in order to allow the re-launching of the unifying libyo-libyan dialogue, free from any external interference, and the promotion of national reconciliation for a lasting inter-Libyan political agreement. The Contact Group underlined the need to respect the free will of the Libyan people and urged the tribal and religious leaders to redouble their efforts and to use all their wisdom and influence to contribute to the promotion of dialogue and reconciliation among Libyans and to reduce the cycle of violence and further destruction of their country.

The Contact Group expressed its deep concern about the disastrous consequences of the continued fighting in Libya on all neighbouring countries and the African Continent. The Group commended of neighbouring countries of Libya with a view to addressing the risks threatening the security and stability of Libya and of all the countries in the region as well as those in the Sahel and encouraged them to pursue their efforts in order to bring the Libyan actors to put an end to the use of force and to encourage dialogue for a speedy and lasting resolution of the conflict for the benefit of Libya and the region as a whole. The Group further urged the neighbouring countries to pursue their coordination and cooperation, particularly within the framework of the Consultative Mechanism of their Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The Contact Group will pursue its efforts to engage the Libyan parties to a dialogue, in close cooperation with the United Nations and the rest of the international community, for a Libyan political solution to the crisis. In this regard, it welcomed the participation of the African Union Commission in the various groups issuing from the Berlin Conference.