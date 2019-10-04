04 Oct 2019

Communiqué of the 883rd meeting of the AU PSC at the Ministerial Level, held on 27 September 2019, on the Situation in Libya

Report
from African Union
Published on 04 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (251.32 KB)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at the Ministerial Level, at the 883rd meeting, held on 27 September 2019, on the Situation in Libya.

The Peace and Security Council,

  1. Recalls its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in Libya, as well as the Communiqué of the AU High Level Committee on Libya, issued at its meeting held on 8 July 2019, in Niamey, Niger;

  2. Reiterates its deep concern about the seriousness of the situation prevailing in Libya and its dangerous repercussions on the security and stability of the Region and the Continent as a whole and convinced of the need for an effective and urgent involvement of the AU in the search for a lasting political solution to the crisis in Libya, providing conditions for a dignified life and reconciliation to the Libyan people;

  3. Supports the decision of the AU High Level Committee on Libya, taken at its meeting of 8 July 2019, on the appointment of a joint African Union/United Nations Envoy for Libya;

  4. Calls upon the UN Security Council to take appropriate measures to give effect to this request of the AU, in conformity with the dynamic partnership between the AU and the UN;

  5. Further requests the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, in accordance with the powers conferred on him by the relevant provisions of the PSC Protocol and other provisions of the AU, to play his role and to take the necessary and concrete measures, in close consultation with the United Nations, to ensure the effective involvement of the AU, with a view to resolving the Libyan crisis;

  6. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.

