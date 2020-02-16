Co-Chair’s statement on the launching of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya

Today the Foreign Ministers of Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Tunisia, the Republic of the Congo, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America as well as high-ranking representatives of the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and the League of Arab States met in Munich to follow up on the Berlin Conference on Libya on 19 January 2020.

They reaffirmed the Berlin conference conclusions of 19 January 2020 and their unabiding commitment to their full implementation, welcoming Security Council Resolution 2510 (2020) of 12 February 2020 endorsing the Berlin Conclusions.

They had a discussion on the deplorable recent violations of the arms embargo, renewed their determination to contribute to its thorough implementation and welcomed progress regarding more efficient monitoring of the embargo under way.

They welcomed progress achieved by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) in the speedy implementation of the Berlin conclusions.

They strongly called upon Libyan actors to maintain the current truce and accelerate negotiations regarding a permanent ceasefire. They welcomed the first meeting of the 5+5-Joint Military Committee led by UNSMIL from 3 to 8 February in Geneva and took note of the next meeting starting 18 February.

They welcomed the talks held by the Economic Expert Commission on 6 January in Tunis and on 9 and 10 February in Cairo and the upcoming meeting of the Political Dialogue Forum scheduled for 26 February.

Participants launched the International Follow-Up Committee on Libya (IFCL). The IFCL will meet regularly under UN leadership at Senior Officials’ level in capitals and in working groups at technical level on the ground. The next rotating co-chair will be Italy, to be followed by the League of Arab States and the European Union.