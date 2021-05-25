HIGHLIGHTS

13%: Seasonal migrant workers are estimated to account for up to 13% of the migrant population in Libya during a typical season

88% of the seasonal migrant workers interviewed were from Libya’s neighbouring countries. Many of them were located in regions in Libya close to their countries of origin, indicating the influence of geographic proximity and migrant social networks on circular migration to Libya

83% of seasonal migrant workers were employed at the time of the interview, compared to only 74% of migrants who did not report to engage in circular migration on a seasonal basis

Seasonal migrant workers in Libya in some cases faced difficult living conditions and increased vulnerabilities due to limited access to decent housing. Most seasonal migrant workers were reported to live at their workplaces

57% of seasonal migrant workers reported limited or no access to health services in Libya which is of particular concern in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been negatively affecting local businesses in Libya employing migrant workers on a seasonal basis, while the pandemic has also affected the trend of arrivals and returns of seasonal migrant workers in Libya as many migrants reportedly either returned earlier than usual in 2020 or were stranded due to mobility restrictions

INTRODUCTION

Throughout the past decade several studies and reports have presented evidence-based narrative detailing the dynamics of migration to and from Libya. Most of these studies focus on the themes of mixed migration in the region or transit migration to European Union from Libya, while several recent publications also present newly emerging evidence that highlight that post-2011 Libya is still a country of destination for migrant workers seeking employment and livelihoods. However, despite brief or occasional coverage, there is very little systematic analysis of circular migration to Libya and therefore not much is known about seasonal migrant workers in Libya. This study presents exploratory analysis and evidence aimed at filling this knowledge gap on the topic of circular migration to Libya by exploring the case of migrants interviewed in Libya who reported moving back and forth between Libya and their countries of origin.

Circular Migration, in this study, is understood as “a form of migration in which people repeatedly move back and forth between two or more countries”. Furthermore, migrants engaging in circular migration to Libya for seasonal employment are referred to as seasonal migrant workers in this study.

The study presents a demographic and socio-economic profile of seasonal migrant workers in Libya, findings on seasonality and geographical trends of circular migration, analysis of seasonal employment and drivers of circular migration to Libya. Furthermore, findings related to the living conditions of seasonal migrant workers in Libya will also be discussed by looking at their access to housing and health services. The study also presents population estimates aimed at establishing a baseline understanding of the extent of circular migration to Libya.

While only 4% of 14,235 migrants who were asked questions on circular migration to Libya during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 reported to engage in circular migration on a seasonal basis, estimates based on key informant interviews indicate that seasonal migrant workers may constitute up to 13% of the migrant population in Libya during a typical work season. In the absence of data originating from administrative or immigration systems, these findings triangulated via two surveys show that circular migration to Libya accounts for a significant segment of the overall migration and mobility pattern in the region.

88% of the seasonal migrant workers interviewed were from Libya’s neighbouring countries and their larger concentrations in Libya were usually in regions closer to their countries of origin indicating the influence of geographic proximity and migrant social networks on circular migration to Libya. A larger proportion of migrants from Tunisia (29%) and Egypt (8%) interviewed during 2020 were identified as seasonal migrant workers compared to migrants from other countries of origin (below 5%). Notably, female migrants accounted for only 6% of the seasonal migrant workers identified in 2020, confirming that a lower proportion of female migrants engage in circular migration to Libya as reported in other studies. This finding on gender was also triangulated via key informant interviews.

A significantly larger proportion of seasonal migrant workers reported to be married (64%) compared to other migrants who did not engage in circular migration on a seasonal basis (31%). A majority of the married migrants (80%) had come to Libya seeking seasonal livelihoods or jobs without their spouses or family, where several migrants also reported that their families in the country of origin were a significant motivation for their return from Libya at the end of work season. Furthermore, seasonal migrant workers were also found to be older in age (media 31 years; average 33 years) than the broader migrant population in Libya (with median age of 28 years, and average 29 years).

A higher percentage of seasonal migrant workers interviewed (83%) in 2020 were employed compared to other migrants who did not report to engage in circular migration on a seasonal basis (74%). According to key informants a majority of seasonal migrant workers were employed in agriculture and livestock related activities, with most migrants finding work through word of mouth after arriving in Libya within their social networks that included both their fellow migrants and known employers.

Analysis of migration motivations and structural factors related to local labour markets indicates that circular migration to Libya is primarily driven by better availability of livelihoods in Libya than in migrants’ countries of origin. However, some of the seasonal migrant workers in Libya were facing difficult living conditions and potentially increased vulnerabilities due to lack of access to decent housing as the majority of seasonal migrant workers indicated living at their workplaces. Like many other migrants in Libya, limited or no access to health services was also reported as a significant challenge (reported by 57% of interviewed seasonal migrant workers). Furthermore, most seasonal migrant workers were reported to arrive without identity documents, and a significant proportion of seasonal migrant workers interviewed (18%) reported facing challenges due to lack of access to such documentation. Only 27% of the seasonal migrant workers interviewed reported to have entered Libya through an official point of entry (POE), indicating that a large part of circular migration to Libya has been happening irregularly, putting migrants at increased risk of detention, exploitation, and harm.

During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic induced economic slowdown significantly impacted the local businesses in Libya employing migrant workers on a seasonal basis reducing the overall demand for seasonal migrant workers. While the number of migrant workers arriving in Libya for seasonal work also dropped due to restrictions imposed on mobility to curb the spread of pandemic a decline in seasonal work opportunities because of the economic slowdown was reported to be one of the most critical constraints for seasonal workers triggered by the pandemic. Furthermore, key informants also reported that the usual return of seasonal migrant workers from Libya at the end of work season was also disrupted in some cases due to mobility restrictions imposed during the pandemic.