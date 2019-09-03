Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – September 2019
This month’s update highlights children and armed conflict concerns and provides recommendations to the Security Council for the protection of children in the situations of Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria, as well as in the context of upcoming discussions on peacekeeping reform. It also provides an update on the Security Council’s Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict, which is currently discussing the Secretary-General’s report on the situation of children affected by armed conflict in Yemen.