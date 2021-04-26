BMZ Funding Toward the COVID-19 Pandemic Response in Libya

Tripoli, 26 April 2020 - The Government of Germany, through its Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) contributed US$ 5,973,716 (EUR 4,938,859) to UNICEF for containment of the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on children, families, health workers, teachers and people on the move in Libya. The programme aims to reach 4.8 million people (70.6 per cent of the local population), including some 409,000 migrants and refugees, and 274,000 internally displaced persons.

Key areas of focus of the programme are to strengthen national Risk Communication and Community Engagement efforts in municipalities; conduct community awareness-raising sessions and campaigns to promote child protection and prevent violence against children; improve the provision of water, sanitation and health services in health facilities, detention centres, internally displaced persons/collective shelters, communal spaces, and schools; provide lifesaving and essential supplies; and provide COVID-19 related and online learning materials for children, teachers and facilitators in the targeted schools and centres.

The programme will be implemented in partnership with Libyan Government counterparts, national and international organisations, and the private sector.

The UNICEF Special Representative to Libya, Mr. AbdulKadir Musse reiterated, “We are grateful to the German Government and its people for the partnership and continued support toward curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and mitigating its impact in Libya. This contribution made possible the support towards the continuity of health, water and sanitation, and education services, while keeping all the service providers safe by having the right information and protective equipment”.