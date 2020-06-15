Blog: Life was already on lockdown in Libya pre-COVID-19

By Jennifer Bose Ratka, OCHA Public Information Officer in Tripoli, Libya

Little things often matter the most during isolation. For me, it’s my weekly ritual of buying strawberries at the only supermarket in the UN compound in Tripoli and making crepes on the weekends.

I speak to my family and friends more often. I have even started working out — something I have despised for years (and, let me be honest, deep down still do). These small things mean a lot to me, but at the same time they seem insignificant when I look at life in Libya with a bird’s eye view.

Read more on UNOCHA.