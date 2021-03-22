Libya
Biweekly health sector Libya operational updates 1-15 March 2021
Ongoing: Improve functionality of 5 PHC centres (PHCCs) through IMC in Garabulli (Algarabouli Polyclinic) and Janzour (Abduljalil Martyrs PHCC), Nalut (Sidi Khalifa PHCC), Al Bawanis (Tamanhant PHCU), Zintan (Al Kawassim Western PHCC).
Based on an assessment on the functionality of PHCCs in Brega and Ajdabiya that was conducted by IMC in Feb 2021, MoH East selected Brega Eljadeda PHCC in Brega and Elshahid Mohammed Eldora PHCC in Ajdabia that will be supported to improve their functionality through IMC.
In cooperation with Health Information Centre, 9 DHIS2 trainings were conducted Zliten, Msallata and Nalut with a total of 71 participants (5 women). Trainings in Al Sharguia, Al Bawanis and Al Jufra will continue from the 20th of March until the 8th of April.
Support to National COVID-19 Response Plan:
Pillar 2: Risk Communication and Community Engagement - Preparations to introduce Municipal COVID-19 Emergency Committees in 16 partner municipalities* plus Brak and Tawergha to the revised national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan are underway – Workshops in Hay-Alandalus, Janzour and Misrata are scheduled for End of March and Beginning of April.
The MHPSS Focal Person network met to discuss the Promotion of MHPSS and Social Cohesion at municipality level.
Pillar 3: Surveillance, RRTs and case investigation
Biosafety Level 2 containerized laboratories for Tarhuna, Tobruk und Brak Shate for COVID-19 testing are expected in April.
Pillar 6: IPC:
Ongoing support to Women Training and Development Centres in production of PPEs Pillar 7: Case management:
Equipment and supplies for COVID-19 testing and treatment for hospitals in Benghazi, Tobruk,
Al Zintan, Brak Shate, Garabulli, Zliten and Nalut are expected to arrive in Libya in April.
Pillar 9: Maintain Essential Services
5 PHCCs (Al Qassabat PHCC Msallata , Hun and Wadan PHCC in Al Jufra, Western Rawajeh PHCC in Garabulli and Ghadamis PHCC) supported by IMC in the provision of essential services and IHEKs – online and face-to-face trainings on Family Practice Nursing continued.
16 municipalities: Nalut, Ghadamis, Al Zintan, Jadu, Hay-Alandalus, Garabulli, Msallata, Janzour,
Zliten, Misurata, Tarhouna, Al Jufra, Al Bawanis, Al Shargia, Edri El Shati, Al Shweyrif ** 8 municipalities: Nalut, Ghadamis, Al Zintan, Garabulli, Msallata, Janzour, Al Jufra, Wadi Al Bawanis