Biweekly health sector Libya operational updates 1-15 March 2021

Ongoing: Improve functionality of 5 PHC centres (PHCCs) through IMC in Garabulli (Algarabouli Polyclinic) and Janzour (Abduljalil Martyrs PHCC), Nalut (Sidi Khalifa PHCC), Al Bawanis (Tamanhant PHCU), Zintan (Al Kawassim Western PHCC).

Based on an assessment on the functionality of PHCCs in Brega and Ajdabiya that was conducted by IMC in Feb 2021, MoH East selected Brega Eljadeda PHCC in Brega and Elshahid Mohammed Eldora PHCC in Ajdabia that will be supported to improve their functionality through IMC.

In cooperation with Health Information Centre, 9 DHIS2 trainings were conducted Zliten, Msallata and Nalut with a total of 71 participants (5 women). Trainings in Al Sharguia, Al Bawanis and Al Jufra will continue from the 20th of March until the 8th of April.

Support to National COVID-19 Response Plan:

Pillar 2: Risk Communication and Community Engagement - Preparations to introduce Municipal COVID-19 Emergency Committees in 16 partner municipalities* plus Brak and Tawergha to the revised national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan are underway – Workshops in Hay-Alandalus, Janzour and Misrata are scheduled for End of March and Beginning of April.