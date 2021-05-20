Biweekly health sector Libya operational updates 1-15 Mai

COVID-19

Pillar 1: Leadership, Coordination, Planning and Monitoring

• IMC: Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PCHI and MOH are ongoing. Activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are implemented through the support of BHA, EUTF and GIZ. • CEFA: Coordination with MOH and PCHI is ongoing. A final event to deliver the global results of the rehabilitation and supply delivery at Zawiya Teaching Hospital has been organized on the 4th of May. A post monitoring plan has been developed and shared with the direction of the hospital. • TDH: Coordination with relevant authorities is ongoing for COVID-19 Response and Vaccine Campaign and includes: NCDC of Tripoli and Sabha, MOH, PHCs in West Libya, Misrata Local Council, local authorities in Aljabal Al Gharbi, OCHA, IOM, and UNICEF. • Helpcode: meeting with NCDC and other stakeholders for supporting COVID19 vaccination roll out in Ghat and Ubari.

Pillar 2: Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE)

• IMC maintained information dissemination activities with regard to C-19 in its target locations through community health workers and mobile medical units as well as through social media • GIZ and Team Libya: Preparations to continue orientation of Municipal Emergency Committees in Garabulli, Nalut, Al Zintan, Jadu and Al Bawanis. • IOM medical team conducted 113 outreach campaigns and awareness raising sessions in Sebha, Ubari, Tripoli, Zwara, Bani Waleed and Benghazi. A total of 5,177 migrants improved their awareness and knowledge of the COVID-19 prevention methods and health seeking behaviors when having the suspected symptoms. • TDH: RCCE activities launched in the second half of December 2020 and to date have reached over 7,135 individuals on social media, 3,737 individuals at in-person info sessions organized in the community, and many more through the distribution of printed materials. Continuing activities planned for 2021 will include social media posts, distribution of printed materials, and in-person sessions with students and caregivers via schools, community groups, etc. TDH is integrating these activities with hygiene promotion activities in schools in Tripoli and Misurata. • DRC: Starting from the 5th of May DRC is broadcasting No. 4 COVID-19 awareness raising messages on 3 radios in Tripolitania area: Naas FM / Libda FM / Alshababia FM. 4 messages currently being transmitted 8 times per day in each radio, and are focusing on COVID-19 preventive measures. Produced one additional message to increase vaccine demand and we are requesting the radios to start including this message too from the upcoming days, as part of the RCCE coordinated campaign. DRC produced in Tripoli a video on COVID-19 awareness raising. Please find here the video and feel free to share on your platforms if you are interested: https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=1K8A4VjcBMGODxrQ-5NSmI2E2WoMgddih • CFM: Answered 26 cases related to health sector, (12% were female callers), 100% of calls were refugees, and all of them were from the West. Callers were requesting information 54% about the registration to the health services, while 27% of beneficiaries were contacted for a follow-up about their satisfaction with the service, and 19% beneficiaries called to provide feedback. The total number of calls in the health sector is 26. Of all humanitarian cases, 6% of the cases belonged to the health sector. (54%) requested information regarding curative care services. (27%) were contacted by Tawasul for a follow-up. (19%) Lack of response from partner.

Pillar 3: Surveillance, case investigation and contact tracing

• IMC continues to screen beneficiaries utilizing health care services in supported primary health facilities and participate in the national disease surveillance system, submitting C-19 alerts through the EWARN. There were 1,504 (573 M, 931 F) individuals screened for COVID-19 disease, among these 11 (less than 1%) were referred for further assessment.