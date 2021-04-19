Biweekly health sector Libya operational updates 1-15 April

COVID-19

Pillar 1: Leadership, Coordination, Planning and Monitoring

• TDH: Coordination with relevant authorities in Fezzan and Tripolitania as well as with OCHA, IOM and UNICEF for COVID-19 response and vaccine campaign rollout.

• IMC: Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PCHI and MOH are ongoing. Activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are implemented through the support of BHA, EUTF and GIZ.

• CEFA: Organized a conclusive workshop in Zawiya in order to sum the work of a group of 13 local stakeholders that met multiple times during the last 10 months in order to address key issues of common interest, namely to identify the needs and address possible solutions for inclusive health services on the local health service system in Zawiya.

• UNICEF will continue to provide the support safe delivery use of the COVID-19 vaccines. UNICEF in coordination with the NCDC launched on the 12th April 2021 the RCCE Campaign to support social mobilization and raise awareness on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Pillar 2: Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE)

• TDH: RCCE activities launched in the second half of December 2020 and to date have reached over 5,898 individuals on social media and 3,737 individuals at in-person info sessions organized in the community. Continuing activities planned for 2021 will include social media posts, distribution of printed materials, and in-person sessions with students and caregivers returning to school, community groups, etc. TDH is integrating these activities with hygiene promotion activities in schools starting in Tripoli and Misurata.

• IMC continues to provide information dissemination with regard to C-19 in its target locations through community health workers and mobile medical units.

• IRC community health workers, as well as the COVs, conducted awareness sessions within Baniwaleed municipality through field visits to schools, health centers and hospitals, as well as some social events, work places and home visits. Awareness sessions were provided to about 699 beneficiaries. In Alkhoms the community health workers and community outreach volunteers delivered awareness sessions for targeted communities at several settings such as hospitals, homes, group migrants’ housings, cafes/restaurants and schools. About 46 health education sessions were conducted for approximately 569 beneficiaries. The educational sessions included but not limited to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes Miletus and hypertension as well as COVID-19 prevention and control. In Misrata the COVs remain active and have delivered around 13 health education sessions reaching 168 beneficiaries.

• CEFA: 1268 people were reached face to face in March with messages on Covid-19 preventive measures and access to health care in the city of Zawiya (Libyans and non-Libyans), while 15.747 people were reached through an online campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness among the community on the preventive measures and behaviours to adopt in daily life to contrast the propagation of Covid-19 while ensuring the inclusion of vulnerable groups.

• UNICEF is providing the following support: Development, printing and dissemination of Vaccine demand creation materials including: Printing and distribution of 750,000 vaccination cards; 28 awareness raising billboards on the COVID-19 Immunization awareness campaign; Over 50,000 COVID-19 Immunization awareness leaflets and posters; Health facility communication materials include over 430 banners, over 860 stands and 5000 posters for facilities for designated COVID-19 vaccination sites. Social mobilization and community engagement: UNICEF is supporting Public Health Emergency Team/NCDC to conduct orientation and awareness sessions with all municipalities and health facilities providing vaccines across the country to increase awareness about vaccines. UNICEF will be working with LRC to conduct community level activities countrywide, with focus on utilizing community volunteers who will mobilize their communities for vaccination. Social listening and rumor monitoring: UNICEF is supporting social listening and rumor monitoring us using their Talkwalker system.

• GIZ: Municipal COVID-19 Emergency Committees in 16 partner municipalities* plus Brak and Tawergha to be introduced to revised national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan – the first 3-day workshops with a total of 26 participants (1 woman) were conducted in Hay-Alandalus, Janzour and Misrata end of March and beginning of April.

• IOM medical team conducted 147 outreach campaigns and awareness raising sessions in Sebha, Ubari, Tripoli, Zwara, Bani Waleed and Benghazi for 5,012 migrants.