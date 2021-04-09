Benghazi Children’s Hospital fully operational again

Benghazi, 08/April/2021 - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) renovated the patients ward of the Benghazi Children’s Hospital, which has now a capacity of 300 beds and handed it over to the municipality today.

The Children’s Hospital is the main medical institution that provides healthcare to young patients from 0 to 14 years old. It was not working to its full capacity following the crisis.

UNDP completed renovation of the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the Newborn Ward that has been upgraded to a capacity of 50 incubators in November 2020 and handed them over to local authorities.

The newly renovated institution is serving children from Benghazi and several municipalities around from Sirt in West to Imsaed in the East and is receiving around 400 patients per day.

Mr. Osama Al-Keza, Head of Project Department at Benghazi Municipality said:

''Projects like this one are of paramount importance in cities with a great number of residents. The Children’s Hospital is one of the institutions that provide key services to local communities in Benghazi and neighboring cities in Eastern Libya.''

Dr. Khalil Al-Keza, Head of the Children’s Hospital stated:

''The Patient Ward had a capacity of 250 beds. After renovation, the capacity increased to 300 beds. We will start receiving new patients in one or two weeks in better conditions. Rehabilitation of this institution is contributing to creating a better working environment for the medical staff as well.''

UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, declared:

''Renovating ICU, New Born Section and finally the Patients Ward at the Children Hospital is part of the support UNDP is providing to help local authorities improve the health system and service delivery for their people and move forward to achieve 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Today, we are making another step towards better conditions to rebuilding in Benghazi, contributing to ensure health for all including very young patients. ''

As part of the SFL and the Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery project, UNDP support to the health sector in Benghazi comprised renovation of seven medical institutions and supply of various equipment including ambulances, generators and solar panels. Renovation of an additional health facility to convert it in an isolation center is in progress as a response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The SFL, implemented by UNDP with the support of the Government of Libya and 13 international partners, works in collaboration with national authorities and public companies to support municipalities to rehabilitate essential service facilities and boost capacities to improve basic service delivery around the country.

