25 Dec 2018

Attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry Kills 3

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 25 Dec 2018 View Original

Security officials in Libya say assailants targeted the country's foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least three people.

The attack involved a suicide bomber and left plumes of smoke rising from the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Libya has dealt with political instability since longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled and killed in 2011.

In his place, there have been rival governments and military factions in Tripoli and in the eastern part of Libya vying for control of the country's oil wealth, while Islamic State militants have also found space to operate.

The United Nations has worked with various parties in Libya on a reconciliation process with a goal of establishing a unified government, ensuring security and rule of law, and fairly distributing natural resources.

In addition, U.N. officials have warned that the ongoing lawlessness in Libya provides fertile ground for atrocities and illicit activities to thrive. They say widespread impunity in the country makes migrants and refugees vulnerable for exploitation and extortion by human traffickers and criminal smuggling networks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.