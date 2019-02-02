Atia Kaseh Hospital in Alkufra is operative again

Tripoli, 29/January /2019 – As part of the European Union (EU) funded ‘Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery ‘project, the Ministry of Local Governance (MoLG) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) handed over to alKufra Municipality the fully renovated Atia Kaseh General Hospital.

The medical center was damaged by the various conflicts that the city witnessed in the recent years. From now on approximately 500 people will have daily access to pediatric, gynecological, surgical and emergency services in the rehabilitated hospital. The center counts now also with two operation rooms and one Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Addressing the ceremony, the Mayor of alKufra Municipality, Mr. Abdulrahman Agoob said: “The hospital will provide quality healthcare to the residents of alKufra and neighboring towns.”

The Hospital is considered the largest and oldest medical center in the southeast region. It serves more than 80,000 people in alKufra and neighboring cities such as Tazirbu and Rabiana.

“After five months of hard work, the dream has become true. Now, the hospital will be operational 24 hours a day to provide better-quality healthcare to our citizens. It did not witness any maintenance since 2005,” The Director of the General Hospital, Mr. Ahmed Bumatary declared.

In December 2018, the project provided the hospital with two intensive care unit ambulances. The cars are already transporting 20 patients every month. Other actions taking by the project in alKufra included the rehabilitation of Libya Clinic, Al Mukhtar Clinic and the Kufra branch of Benghazi University.

Note to the editor:

Aimed at supporting access to basic services, community security and economic recovery in Libya, the EU-funded project is implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Local Governance in Tripoli, Sabratha, Sebha, Murzuq, Benghazi and AlKufra municipalities. The Republic of Korea also contributes to improve services delivery in Ajdabiya, East Libya. It is supporting local peace actions and promoting dialogue across different communities, while currently working on 33 initiatives to rehabilitate critical infrastructures and supply equipment.

This project is implemented in the framework of the €90 million programme "Managing mixed migration flows in Libya through expanding protection space and supporting local socioeconomic development" financed by the North of Africa Window of the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. The main objective of this programme is to comprehensively reinforce protection and resilience of migrants, refugees and host communities in Libya while supporting an improved migration management along the migration routes in the country.