Assessment of Water Supply systems and Institutions in Libya - Executive Summary - Key Findings, Recommendations and Investment/Development Plans [EN/AR]

INTRODUCTION

Domestic water is supplied to Libya’s cities by three institutions, namely, the Man-made River Project Execution and Management Authority (MMRA), the General Desalination Company (GDC) and the General Company for Water and Wastewater (GCWW). Water sources include groundwater from well fields operated by the MMRA and others operated by the GCWW and seawater desalinated by the GDC. Distribution of this water is undertaken by the GCWW that purchases water from the MMRP and the GDC to supplement its own supplies thus meeting the water demands of its residential, commercial and small industrial users.

These water supply institutions have been providing water for a long period of time with varying levels of success depending on many factors. Lately, they have been facing serious challenges that limited considerably their abilities to meet their obligations regarding the provision of water in ample quantities and of good quality.