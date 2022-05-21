Assessment of social protection systems for children in Libya: Overall Findings Presentation (03/2022) [EN/AR]

Context and methodology

Introduction to the objective and methodology of the assessment

Objectives

Understand existing legal and policy framework for social protection programmes in Libya, as well as how these function in practice.

Determine eligibility criteria, registration process, and bottlenecks and barriers experienced by those enrolling.

Consider how these vary in different regions of the country and among different population groups.

Social assistance

One of the main components of social protection, that can be defined as all non-contributory benefits financed by the government and usually provided to those living under a defined threshold of income or assets (means-tested), or particularly vulnerable groups such as children, older persons, and persons with disabilities (categorical). These benefits can be in the form of cash or inkind support.

Assessed institutions

Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA), and Social Solidarity Fund (SSolF), an autonomous body of the MoSA.

Main implementers of social assistance, providing social services to vulnerable population groups and managing social care institutions. Although, lack of cohesion between both agencies and unclear division of labour.