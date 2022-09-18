Assessment of COVID-19 Detection Laboratories - Q2, 2022

Key Highlights:

By end of June 2022:

42 COVID-19 detection laboratories were assessed in the 2nd Quarter 2022.

23 (55%) Labs are reported fully functional, while 19 (45%) requires assistance to fully operate (i.e., medical supplies, equipment, and staffing).

38 (90%) labs have RT-PCR machines, while 4 (10%) doesn’t have.

Majority of laboratories operate 1 shift of 8 hours 18 (45%), followed by 2 shifts of 16 hours 7 (18%).

1,000 and over, testing capacity per day is reported in Tripoli Biotechnical Centre Lab (5,000), followed by Azzawya NCDC branch lab (2,500), Misrata medical center Lab (1,500), and Animal health lab (1,000).

The reported needs ranked per priority are consumables, equipment, and staff training; consequently.

1. Introduction

Assessment of COVID-19 detection laboratories was conducted to measure diagnostic testing capacity and availability of resources to provide a reliable service.

The following information pillars were covered under the assessment:

Location of the laboratory Functionality Status, and main reasons of non-functionality Diagnostic capacity (availability of RT-PCR & GeneXpert machines) Staffing capacity Consumables Needs

A standard template was designed for data collection.

The template was shared with WHO Field Coordinators, who collected data from the laboratories in coordination with NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) and the Ministry of Health.

Data is collected on quarterly basis. This analysis report reflects the laboratories assessed in the 2nd Quarter of 2022 (last date for reported data is 30 June 2022); information reviewed and endorsed by NCDC.

The total assessed laboratories in the 2nd Quarter 2022 are 42.

The assessed labs are distributed across the three regions: Eastern (9), Southern (6), and Western region (27).