Assessment of COVID-19 Detection Laboratories, 31 December 2021

Key Highlights:

By end of December 2021:

38 (95%) COVID-19 detection laboratories were assessed, out of a total 40 public COVID-19 detection labs

25 (66%) Labs are reported fully functional, while 13 (34%) requires assistance to fully operate (i.e., medical supplies, equipment, staffing, and finance).

34 (89%) have RT-PCR machines, while 4 (11%) doesn’t have.

Most laboratories operate 1 shift of 8 hours 13 (34%), followed by 2 shifts of 16 hours 11 (29%)

Over 1000 testing capacity per day is reported in Tripoli Biotechnical Centre Lab (5,000), Azzawya NCDC Lab (2,500), Tripoli NCDC public health lab (1500), Misrata NCDC Lab (1,300), and Misrata Medical center Lab (1,300).

The reported needs ranked per priority are equipment, consumables, and staff training; consequently.