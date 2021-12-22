Arrivals in Europe from Libya: Regional Bureau for Europe | September 2021

OVERVIEW

From January through September 2021, some 21,500 refugees and migrants crossed the sea from Libya to Europe (Italy and Malta), an 89 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2020. This is far fewer than in the same period during recent years such as between 2014 and 2017, and it is worth reminding that, as of end June 2021, 73 per cent of the world’s refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad were living in countries neighbouring their countries of origin. As in previous years, many of those taking this route had international protection needs or other specific needs on account of their personal circumstances or experiences during the journey, including in Libya, due to being unaccompanied children or survivors of trafficking, gender-based violence, torture or shipwrecks.

In addition, some 25,400 refugees and migrants who departed from Libya by sea were also disembarked in Libya from January through September 2021, mostly following interceptions or rescues by the Libyan Coast Guard. UNHCR continues to call on States to refrain from returning to Libya any persons rescued at sea and to ensure their timely disembarkation in a place of safety.

In Libya, UNHCR and partners continue efforts to provide alternatives to dangerous sea journeys, including through provision of humanitarian assistance and increasing access to safe and legal pathways. Further support for these efforts is critically needed.

ARRIVALS IN ITALY AND MALTA

Some 21,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in Italy from Libya so far in 2021, more than double the number who arrived in the same period last year. This includes some 2,900 persons who arrived in September 2021. So far this year, 45 per cent of all sea arrivals in Italy had departed from Libya.

Additionally, some 500 refugees and migrants disembarked in Malta so far in 2021, a 78 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. Most of these persons arrived in April through August this year (none in September).

NATIONALITIES AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION

According to available information, Bangladeshis, Egyptians and Eritreans have been the primary nationality groups of arrivals in Italy and Malta from Libya so far in 2021. Some 74 per cent of all arrivals so far have been men, 22 per cent children (most of them unaccompanied) and 4 per cent women.

This, however, does not always accurately represent the primary nationalities departing from the Libyan coast as, for instance, Sudanese, Bangladeshis and Malians have been the primary nationality groups disembarked in Libya so far this year.