Arrivals to Europe from Libya - 2021 in review

OVERVIEW

In 2021, some 32,400 refugees and migrants crossed the sea from Libya to Europe (Italy and Malta), more than twice as many as in 2020, but far fewer than in recent years such as between 2014 and 2017. It is worth reminding that, as of end June 2021, 73 per cent of the world’s refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad were living in countries neighbouring their countries of origin.1 As in previous years, many of those taking this route had international protection needs or other specific needs on account of their personal circumstances or experiences during the journey, including in Libya, due to being unaccompanied children or survivors of trafficking, gender-based violence, torture or shipwrecks.

In addition, some 32,400 refugees and migrants who departed from Libya by sea in 2021 were also disembarked in Libya, mostly following interceptions or rescues by the Libyan Coast Guard.² UNHCR continues to call on States to refrain from returning to Libya any persons rescued at sea and to ensure their timely disembarkation in a place of safety.

In Libya, UNHCR and partners continue efforts to provide alternatives to dangerous sea journeys, including through provision of humanitarian assistance and increasing access to safe and legal pathways.⁴ Further support for these efforts is critically needed.