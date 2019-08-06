Airstrike in Libya kills more than 40

By Jennifer Dathan

Yesterday, August 4th 2019, an airstrike by the eastern Libyan forces on the town of Murzuq killed at least 43 and wounded 51.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to Khalifa Haftar, claimed the strike had targeted ‘Chadian opposition fighters’ – a phase often used to refer to Tebu tribesmen that oppose the LNA.

Local media reported that the attack targeted a wedding procession. The victims were all said to be from the Tebu tribe.

AOAV records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Last year, AOAV recorded a significant increase in casualties from explosive violence in Libya, with 392 civilian casualties recorded, compared to 163 the previous year – amounting to an rise of 140%.

In the first half of 2019, AOAV recorded a further 223 civilian casualties from explosive violence in Libya. While, this is a decrease compared to the same period last year, when 339 civilian deaths and injuries were recorded, the nature of the violence has changed. Indeed, civilian casualties from airstrikes and shelling have increased since Haftar’s forces launched an offensive to seize the capital earlier this year.

AOAV recorded 121 civilian casualties from airstrikes between January and June 2019, compared to 19 in the same period the previous year. While civilian casualties from shelling increased from 43 to 80.

AOAV condemns the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. AOAV encourages all armed actors to stop using explosive weapons with wide-area affects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians.