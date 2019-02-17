Advocacy for the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) curricula among relevant decision makers 11 February 2019, Tripoli - Libya [EN/AR]

Safeguarding antibiotics - Handle with Care / Think Twice. Seek Advice

Tripoli, February 12 - WHO Representative Dr. Syed Jaffar Hussain, Libyan Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Bin Omar and Director General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) signed a National Plan of Action to Prevent and Contain Antibiotic Resistance in Libya. The document was signed on February 11, 2019 in Tripoli. Representatives of relevant United Nations agencies, national and international organizations, individual experts from different sectors, deans of universities, mayors of municipalities and Health Information Center (HIC) of minister of health attended the event.

The key objective of the national plan is to support joint efforts of WHO and minister of health to combat spread of bacterial resistance to antibiotics and enhance meaningful involvement of key decision-makers in this campaign. The plan paves the way for enhanced awareness and understanding of the antimicrobial resistance through effective communication, education and training.

“Countries like Libya are more vulnerable to antimicrobial resistance because of weak regulatory systems and over the counter sale of antibiotics/antimicrobials. WHO is committed to support minister of health to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers and policy makers to avoid further emergency and spread of antibiotic resistance” Dr. Syed Jaffar Husain Jaffar, Head of Mission said.