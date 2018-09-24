24 Sep 2018

Advancing the impossible? Progress of the joint African, European and international response to the migration crisis in Libya

Report
from European Centre for Development Policy Management
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (864.36 KB)

By Tasnim Abderrahim

Italy’s hard-line policy on migration under the new government has sparked renewed controversies about the conditions for migrants and asylum seekers trapped in Libya. The challenge of ending detention and human rights abuses, while reducing migrant flows, has been part of the EU and African policy discourse and actions for the past year since this issue took centre stage at the last AU-EU Summit of November 2017. The urgency of addressing the desperate situation of irregular migrants in Libya particularly gained momentum following the release – shortly before the Summit – of the CNN report on ‘slave auctions’ in Libya. This paper looks at the work of the joint Task Force established last November by the European Union, the African Union and United Nations to tackle this difficult situation.

The joint Task Force has set three broad objectives: 1) evacuating migrants and asylum seekers from Libya 2) improving conditions for migrants and asylum seekers in Libya, and 3) addressing the smuggling networks. We conclude that this joint response has been fruitful and has achieved some of the objectives set during the AU-EU Summit of 2017. However, there remain ample political and practical challenges. The level of engagement from the African countries of origin and the EU remains insufficient to counter mounting pressures. Some European policy actions supporting interception seem to have even been counterproductive: the complexity of Libya makes it almost impossible to find a lasting solution to migration across the Mediterranean involving this transit country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.