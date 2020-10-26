Acting Special-Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams convenes the first virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

26 October 2020, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations to Support Mission in Libya Stephanie Williams convened today, 26 October 2020, the first virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

During the meeting, the members of the LPDF were updated on what has been recently accomplished in the military, economic and human rights and international humanitarian tracks. They were also briefed on recommendations and valuable proposals presented by representatives of the consultative meetings UNSMIL held with women and youth groups and with mayors and municipalities and others.

Addressing the meeting, A/SRSG Williams said, “Libyans want peace, security and a decent life for them and their children; Libyans want respect and justice; they want unified and fair governance; and most importantly they want national unity, national sovereignty and a coherent social fabric. What matters to the Libyan people is "what?" - not "who?". What will result from the dialogue and not who will participate in it. This adds to your historical and national responsibility before your people and the world. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to place the supreme national interest above all personal, partisan and regional considerations,” the Acting Special-Representatives added.

The LPDF members presented their views and suggestions about the course of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum talks and urged transparency through the process and stressed the importance of keeping the Libyan people informed about the deliberations of the LPDF. They expressed their keenness to engage constructively and in good faith in the LPDF with the firm objective of forging an inclusive political roadmap to put Libya on the path of democracy, unity and prosperity.

UNSMIL will convene the in-person direct meetings of the Libyan Political Dialogue forum starting 9 November 2020 in the Tunisian Capital.