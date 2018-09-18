Access to cash and the impact of the liquidity crisis on refugees and migrants in Libya, June 2018

The Libyan economy builds on a long history of labour migration to the country. In the 1950s and 1960s, the discovery of oil fields in Libya led to large numbers of migrant workers from across the Middle East, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa to come to the country and work in emerging economic hubs across Libya.

Between 1970 and 1982, the proportion of foreign workers in the total active labour force increased from 11% to 50%. Migrants came with various skill levels, working in oil fields, but equally in the construction and agricultural sectors.

In the 1990s, then-leader Ghaddafi, one of the prime Pan-Africanists at the time, introduced visa-free travel for sub-Saharan migrants, both as a symbolic gesture in the name of pan Africanism and as a means to attract much-needed labour to the country.

As a result, Libya became one of the main destinations for labour migration across the African continent. In the 2000s, it is estimated that 1.5 million refugees and migrants lived and worked in Libya, a country with a total population of six million people at the time.

In 2004, following increasing domestic and international pressures, previously pro-immigration policies were reversed, leading to the irregularisation of migrants across the country.

Still, and despite the rise in protection risks for refugees and migrants, exacerbated by their irregular status, refugees and migrants continued to travel to Libya and work in the country. Libya continued to present lucrative work opportunities for sub-Saharan migrants in particular, as the country continued to rely heavily on migrant labour in key sectors of its economy.

In 2014, as a result of renewed conflict, Libya fell into a severe economic crisis, following disruptions to its oil production which forms the backbone of the Libyan economy. The economic crisis, coupled with a general mistrust in the banking system and ensuing shortage of foreign currency has led to a broader liquidity crisis in Libya, which has held the country in its grips since 2016.5 Libya is a largely cash-based economy, hence the impact on everyone in the country has been severe.

Due to a shortage of physical Libyan Dinars, the Libyan Central Bank has restricted the distribution of cash in the country, meaning that Libyan bank account holders can only access a fraction of their salary.

At the same time, access to foreign currency at the official exchange rate has been severely limited and the prices of basic commodities have skyrocketed since 2016.

As a result, a huge gulf has opened between the official exchange rate and the exchange rate available at the parallel market, where the very vast majority of people in Libya, including refugees and migrants, exchange Libyan Dinars into US Dollars, at a rate five times higher the official, but inaccessible for most, exchange rate.

While there is some understanding of how Libyans have been affected by the liquidity crisis,10 there has previously been very limited information on how the almost 700,000 refugees and migrants, who are estimated to be in the country,11 have been affected by the crisis. REACH, in partnership with UNHCR, conducted this assessment with the aim to increase understanding as to how refugees and migrants in Libya access cash in the context of the ongoing liquidity crisis by exploring (1) how refugees and migrants interact with and access cash, store it and send it to their countries of origin as remittances; (2) how the ongoing liquidity crisis affects refugees and migrants; (3) what the coping mechanisms are employed by refugees and migrants in response to the challenges surrounding access to, handling of and storage of cash; and (4) how refugees and migrants aiming to transit to Italy through Libya fund their journey within Libya and to Italy. The study was based on 120 in-depth semi-structured individual interviews with refugees and migrants in the main economic hubs in the west, east and south of the country and 20 key informant interviews, including with employers, shop owners in refugee and migrant neighbourhoods and informal money transfer agents.

The assessment found that refugees and migrants continue to form an important part of the Libyan economy. Notwithstanding the limited availability of cash, refugee and migrant labour remains in demand, with individuals mostly paid in cash. However, the liquidity crisis has increased protection risks for refugees and migrants in the country, including heightened risk of kidnapping, robbery and not being paid for one’s work. The liquidity crisis has further impacted refugees and migrants’ ability to send money home to support their families, leading to individuals having to stay in Libya for much longer than they had previously expected, disrupting important remittance systems across the region. To cope, refugees and migrants largely depend on personal networks, be it relying on Libyans or members of the migrant community. The increase in departures of Libyan nationals as a result of the enduring liquidity crisis, coupled with the impact on refugees and migrants in the country and their families abroad illustrates the urgent need for long-term investments into the stabilization of the country and its economy