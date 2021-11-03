Libya + 1 more
ACAPS Briefing Note: Libya - Humanitarian situation in detention centres (02 November 2021)
Libya is the main entry point for migrants attempting the journey to Europe via the Central Mediterranean route. Increased cooperation between the EU and Libya's migration management authorities has led to an increase in the number of migrants intercepted and sent to detention centres.
This report provides an overview of the humanitarian needs of migrants in Libyan detention centres. The analysis is based on a review of secondary sources. Figures provided are estimates as access to several detention centres is restricted.
Key findings:
The humanitarian situation in detention facilities has deteriorated, with more than 5,000 migrants arrested and transferred to detention centres over the last three weeks of October 2021. Following a raid by Libyan authorities, 751 women (including at least 30 pregnant women) and 255 children have been detained.
Detention centres are overcrowded, and detainees lack food, water, medical care, hygiene, and NFIs.
Detained migrants face severe protection issues and are subject to torture, sexual and gender-based violence, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and extrajudicial execution.
Humanitarian organisations have limited and intermittent access to the centres, making it difficult to assess the situation and provide assistance.