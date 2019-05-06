The 844th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the situation in Libya

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 844th meeting held on 24 April 2019 on the Situation in Libya,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling Article 7.1(n) of its Protocol and its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in Libya, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXXXIX)] of its 839th meeting held on 9 April 2019, Press statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCCII)] of its 802nd meeting held on 17 October 2018 and Communiqué [PSC/MIN. (DCCXCVII)] of its 797th meeting held at ministerial level on 24 September 2018, on the margins of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America;

Noting the remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, in his capacity as the PSC Chairperson for the month of April 2019 and the statements made by the representatives of the State of Libya and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Congo on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU High Level Committee on Libya, H.E. President Denis Sassou Nguesso, as well as the briefing made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Smaïl Chergui;

Also noting the communique of the meeting of the Troika, held on 23 April 2019 in Cairo, at the invitation of H.E. Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of H.E. President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo;

Further noting with deep concern the deteriorating security and humanitarian situations in Libya as a result of the escalation of the military actions involving activities of the various militia and terrorist groups;

Concerned with the worsening conditions of African migrants stranded in camps in Libya and reaffirming its call for greater institutional support to overcome the challenges of migration in Libya;

Mindful of the continued external interference in the internal affairs of Libya, which his undermining the fragile gains thus far obtained in the peace process in Libya;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: