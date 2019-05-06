The 844th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the situation in Libya
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 844th meeting held on 24 April 2019 on the Situation in Libya,
The Peace and Security Council,
Recalling Article 7.1(n) of its Protocol and its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in Libya, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXXXIX)] of its 839th meeting held on 9 April 2019, Press statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCCII)] of its 802nd meeting held on 17 October 2018 and Communiqué [PSC/MIN. (DCCXCVII)] of its 797th meeting held at ministerial level on 24 September 2018, on the margins of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America;
Noting the remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, in his capacity as the PSC Chairperson for the month of April 2019 and the statements made by the representatives of the State of Libya and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Congo on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU High Level Committee on Libya, H.E. President Denis Sassou Nguesso, as well as the briefing made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Smaïl Chergui;
Also noting the communique of the meeting of the Troika, held on 23 April 2019 in Cairo, at the invitation of H.E. Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of H.E. President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo;
Further noting with deep concern the deteriorating security and humanitarian situations in Libya as a result of the escalation of the military actions involving activities of the various militia and terrorist groups;
Concerned with the worsening conditions of African migrants stranded in camps in Libya and reaffirming its call for greater institutional support to overcome the challenges of migration in Libya;
Mindful of the continued external interference in the internal affairs of Libya, which his undermining the fragile gains thus far obtained in the peace process in Libya;
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Deplores the continued escalation of the fighting, with the attendant humanitarian crisis that is characterized by indiscriminate attacks against civilian and wanton destruction of public infrastructure, and massive displacements of people, including as refugees into the neighbouring countries;
Also deplores the continued mobilization and supply of weapons to the warrying parties and reiterates that there is no military solution to the current crisis in Libya.
Demands an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and strongly urges the warrying parties to exercise utmost restraint, place the supreme interests of Libya and its people above all else, and immediately resume dialogue as the only viable approach towards finding a consensual and sustainable solution the current challenges facing the country;
Reiterates its call on the warring parties to protect civilians, create a safe passage and facilitate humanitarian access to the population in need.
Urges the parties to facilitate the repatriation of stranded African migrants and, in the same vein, appeals to all AU Member States and the wider international community to continue to extend humanitarian support to the population in need, including the African migrants stranded in Libya;
Reiterates the urgent need for addressing the threat of terrorism and violent extremism in Libya which contribute to the deterioration of security and humanitarian situation in that country;
Commends the efforts being deployed by the AU, through the High-Level Committee on Libya and the Commission, towards finding a consensual political solution to the current crisis through promoting reconciliation and dialogue among all Libyan stakeholders;
Once again reaffirms the central and indispensable role of the AU in the search for a lasting solution to the current crisis in Libya. In this regard, urges the UN Special Representative to Libya to work in close collaboration with the AU within the spirit of the AU-UN Framework Agreement for Enhanced Partnership in the promotion of peace and security in Africa;
Also re-affirms its firm and steadfast commitment to respecting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and, in this context, strongly demands the immediate end to external interference in the internal affairs of Libya, calls on all external actors concerned to stop the continued supply of weapons and other forms of military assistance to the warrying parties, which is only contributing towards fuelling the crisis, and strongly urges these external actors to, instead, play a more constructive role and contribute more positively towards the sustained efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the current crisis.
Appeals for sustained assistance in efforts aimed at rebuilding state institutions, including the Libyan national defense and security Forces;
Looks forward to the successful convening of an all-inclusive Libyan National Reconciliation Conference in Addis Ababa, in July 2019 and requests the Commission, working in close collaboration with the UN, to continue to pursue and intensify its efforts towards ensuring the successful organization of the said Conference, in line with Assembly Decision AU/Dec.719 (XXXII) of February, 2019;
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.