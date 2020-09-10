40 days campaign in the South Region - 30th June - 10th August 2020 [EN/AR]

Background and Objectives

With a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the south region and particularly Sabha municipality, posing a high risk of virus spread, there was an urgent need to intensify efforts and scale up of UNICEF Risk Communication and Community Engagement activities. The 40 days campaign contributed toward the control of the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic by reducing human-to-human transmission and mitigated its collateral impact and the risks to the continuity of essential social services for children, youth, care providers, women and vulnerable populations. By adapting different communication channels and tools, the 40 days campaign promoted facts over fear, brought trustworthy guidance to parents, caregivers and educators.