36,000 girls and boys to benefit from the additional funding towards the Resilience Building Programme for Vulnerable Children in Libya

TRIPOLI, 21 December 2020 - The European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUFT) approved Euro 7 million funding toward the UNICEF proposal titled ‘Resilience Building Programme for Vulnerable Children in Libya, Including Host Communities, Migrant and Refugee Children’. The total estimated costs for the Programme are, EUR 19,912,219, with Phase I estimated at EUR 12,912,219 and Phase II estimated at EUR 7,000,000.

“The contribution from the European Union is very welcomed, especially as it comes at a time when hundreds of internally displaced, migrant and refugee children are living Libya going through dangers and perils” said UNICEF Special Representative in Libya Mr. Abdulkadir Musse “The partnership the EU builds on UNICEF’s mission to protect the rights of children wherever and whenever they. Despite the complex and fragile context in Libya, we will continue to work toward finding sustainable solutions to improve the availability and quality of basic services available to all children and their families in Libya” he added

The overall objective of the programme is to ensure that the most vulnerable children in the targeted locations have access to quality, inclusive and improved child protection and education services, for attainment of their fundamental rights. The vulnerable children include migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees, unaccompanied and separated children, children with disabilities, victims of violence and gender-based violence and marginalised children from host communities. Special attention will be paid to gender parity, and all necessary measures will be put in place, to ensure the ratio between boys and girls who benefit from the programme activities remains at approximately 50 per cent.

The programme will support the national and subnational authorities with the implementation of the Child Rights Convention ratified by Libya in 1993. The programme aims at strengthening institutions responsible for providing inclusive and sustainable basic social services to all children in Libya including the Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control, and Higher Commissioner for Children. A flexible and responsive approach to the specific needs of the beneficiaries will be used all through the programme’s duration to address unpredictable changes, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.

