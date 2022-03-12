Libya + 1 more

2021 Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs): Protection, women's access to services, refugees & migrants' access to assistance, March, 10th 2022

2021 Libyan population & Refugee and Migrant MSNA

MSNA Overall objectives

  • Update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the current needs that exist in the country.

  • Inform the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

  • Contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.

Presentation's objectives

  • Present the 2021 MSNA qualitative findings for protection, women's access to service and refugees' and migrants' access to humanitarian assistance.

  • Identify key messages from these qualitative findings.

  • Have a first discussion about the protection indicators for the 2022 Libyan population MSNA.

