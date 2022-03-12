Libya + 1 more
2021 Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs): Protection, women's access to services, refugees & migrants' access to assistance, March, 10th 2022
Attachments
2021 Libyan population & Refugee and Migrant MSNA
MSNA Overall objectives
Update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the current needs that exist in the country.
Inform the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).
Contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.
Presentation's objectives
Present the 2021 MSNA qualitative findings for protection, women's access to service and refugees' and migrants' access to humanitarian assistance.
Identify key messages from these qualitative findings.
Have a first discussion about the protection indicators for the 2022 Libyan population MSNA.