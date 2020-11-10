Libya
2020 Libya Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs): Key Preliminary Findings (October 2020)
Attachments
MSNAs: Scope and Objectives
Overview
Libyan MSNA: 22 Mantikas; non-displaced, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees – 6061 respondents: nonrepresentative sampling; respondents selected from CSOs, referrals, social affairs/crisis committee lists
Migrant and Refugee (M&R) MSNA: 9 Mantikas; West/Central Africans, East Africans, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Other – 1551 respondents: non-representative sampling; respondents selected from local networks, referrals, CSOs
Overall objectives
Update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the current needs that exist in the country
Inform the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).
Contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.
Why an additional MSNA focused on M&R?
Data on the numbers and location of migrants and refugees are indicative only (thus preventing national-level stratification);
Migrants and refugees are not dispersed throughout Libyan territory but rather known to be clustered in certain (usually urban) areas