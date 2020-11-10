Libya

2020 Libya Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs): Key Preliminary Findings (October 2020)

MSNAs: Scope and Objectives

Overview

  • Libyan MSNA: 22 Mantikas; non-displaced, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees – 6061 respondents: nonrepresentative sampling; respondents selected from CSOs, referrals, social affairs/crisis committee lists

  • Migrant and Refugee (M&R) MSNA: 9 Mantikas; West/Central Africans, East Africans, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Other – 1551 respondents: non-representative sampling; respondents selected from local networks, referrals, CSOs

Overall objectives

  • Update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the current needs that exist in the country

  • Inform the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

  • Contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.

Why an additional MSNA focused on M&R?

  • Data on the numbers and location of migrants and refugees are indicative only (thus preventing national-level stratification);

  • Migrants and refugees are not dispersed throughout Libyan territory but rather known to be clustered in certain (usually urban) areas

