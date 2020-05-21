2019 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment, April 2020

SUMMARY

Context

Since 2011, Libya has faced waves of conflict, coupled with political and economic instability. This protracted conflict escalated again in early April 2019, leading to large-scale displacement in Tripoli and the surrounding areas. However, the effects of the conflict have extended far beyond the parts of the country where fighting is concentrated. Nine years of civil conflict have resulted in serious governance challenges, which have limited public institutions’ ability to deliver basic services, and which have contributed to insecurity and outbreaks of violence far from the front lines, such as in Murzuq in August 2019. Another effect of the prolonged conflict has been a number of interlinked economic challenges, such as a liquidity shortage, though some of these challenges were mitigated in 2019 by the implementation of the 2018 economic reforms. Finally, in addition to the conflict and its effects, the months of May and June 2019 saw severe flooding in Ghat, which led to temporary displacement in that area.

Rationale for the Assessment

Within this evolving political, social and economic landscape, there remain crucial information gaps on the humanitarian conditions of crisis-affected communities in Libya. In order to fill these information gaps, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with the support of REACH, coordinated Round 3 of the Libya Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs). It was conducted in parallel with Round 1 of the Libya Migrant and Refugee MSNA.3 The general objective of this MSNA was to provide up-to-date information to humanitarian actors on the humanitarian conditions of crisis-affected Libyan populations in selected Libyan mantikas, with the aim of contributing to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response, and to support the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

This MSNA was conducted in close cooperation with the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG). The International Organisation for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM-DTM) contributed to quantitative data collection in the mantikas of Ejdabia and Derna.