2019 Libya Humanitarian Response Plan - Prioritizated Revision (July 2019)

OVERVIEW OF THE CRISIS

Based on the potential deterioration of the situation, the Humanitarian Country Team requested a revision of the HRP in order to ensure that the response framework is adapted to support the evolving needs of the highly vulnerable people affected by the Tripoli crisis, while enabling humanitarian partners to restock and prepare for an anticipated further deterioration.

CHANGES IN THE CONTEXT AFFECTING THE HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

Clashes between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) erupted south of Tripoli on 4 April, immediately impacting the civilian population in and around Tripoli. While frontlines became unchanging, armed clashes continue and are particularly heavy in the southern districts of Tripoli, with use of heavy artillery and airstrikes on both sides. As of 18 June, WHO verified 166 civilian casualties, including 42 fatalities. Over 94,000 people have fled their homes as a result of the fighting, according to IOM displacement tracking (IOM/ DTM), while thousands more remain trapped in conflict-affected areas.

Use of heavy weaponry in populated areas is exposing civilians and humanitarian actors to extreme risks. Civilians in conflictaffected areas are at risk of being trapped in crossfire or subject to other forms of violence. In some areas, the population are unable to move because of the intensity of the fighting and the inability of emergency services to reach them. The incident rate involving first responders and medical personnel is alarming – seven medical staff are among the civilian deaths; nineteen ambulances have so far been struck by weaponry and four health facilities hit by direct and indiscriminate shelling.

Around 3,300 refugees and migrants in detention centers are at risk in conflict areas. There have been reports of guards abandoning detention centres leaving people locked inside.

Already among the most vulnerable populations in Libya, these refugees and migrants face the risk of becoming caught in crossfire, or left without life-sustaining supplies, including food and water. Refugees and migrants, including women and children, in urban settings are particularly vulnerable.

As clashes continue at the frontlines, severe damage of vital civilian infrastructure occurs. In addition, widespread human rights abuses and violations of International Humanitarian Law increase.

According to rapid assessments carried on from April to June; movement out of frontlines remains heavily restricted, there have been an increase in criminality and civilian unrest, Tripoli’s health care system is seriously disrupted and there were access constraints to the limited functional markets in the conflict-affected areas. The consequences of the conflict are felt nationwide. Increased levels of insecurity and instability, limited availability of basic commodities, increased prices, disruption of supply chain and reduced access to cash are the main factors deteriorating the already dire situation of vulnerable families; especially in the South region.